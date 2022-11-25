Response to provident fund workshop

Aurangabad:

A two-day pension and provident fund workshop was recently conducted at the Marathwada Mahasool prashikshan Prabodhini on behalf of the accountant general office Nagpur and joint director, accounts and treasury office, Aurangabad. Joint director U Sonkamble informed that more than 150 pending cases of pension and provident fund issues were settled in the workshop. Senior deputy accountant general Dinesh Mate, assistant director and senior treasury officer Dr Sunanda Dhavale and Sharmistha Shinde were present.