Restrictions on using university’s grounds, open space

Aurangabad: Registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that legal action would be taken against those who use the grounds, stadium, and open space of the university without permission.

Following the directives of the vice-chancellor, the administration issued a circular a few days ago stating that ground and open space are private in nature.

“No one can enter the ground and open space of the university or fly kites on the campus without official permission. The university will have all rights of granting permission or not for using open space. A complaint will be lodged with police if anyone flouts norms,” Dr Sakhle said.

Dr Sakhle said that officers of the departments, security officers and employees need to ensure that the restrictions are implemented properly, otherwise, a police complaint would be lodged against those who flout norms and those employees who ignore them.