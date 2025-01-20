Result of CSEET declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Monday.

The ICSI held the CSEET across the country from January 11 to 13. The result was declared at 2 pm today. It has been made available on the website of the Institute (www.icsi.edu) and the candidates may download their e-Result-cum-marks statement.

In the CSEET January 2025 session, 72.58 pc candidates were declared successful. The next session examination will be conducted on May 3 and candidates desirous of appearing may register up to April 15, 2025.