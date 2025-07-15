Result of CSEET to be declared on July 16
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 15, 2025 18:45 IST2025-07-15T18:45:03+5:302025-07-15T18:45:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of Company Secretary- Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), July Session- 2025 on July 16. The students took the CSEET examination between July 5 and 7.
The result and e-result-cum-marks statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available to the candidates for download via the website of the Institute (www.icsi.edu) immediately after the declaration of the result at 2 pm, on July 16, 2025.