Result of CSEET to be declared on July 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result of Company Secretary- Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), July Session- 2025 on July 16. The students took the CSEET examination between July 5 and 7.

The result and e-result-cum-marks statement containing subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available to the candidates for download via the website of the Institute (www.icsi.edu) immediately after the declaration of the result at 2 pm, on July 16, 2025.