Retaliation between Uddhav Sena and BJP

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival on Sunday, Uddhav Sena protested at the entrance of the Chikalthana Airport by wearing black clothes against the incidents of atrocities in Badlapur and other places. In retaliation, on Monday at 10 am, the BJP tried to stop Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray on Jalna Road. He was staying at the five-star hotel. When the BJP tried to enter the hotel, chanting slogans like "Give answers" in connection with the Disha Salian case, Uddhav Sena office-bearers and workers came opposite to them and joined in a war of slogans. The protest escalated to a physical fight within moments, leading to chaos. The police intervened and attempted to disperse the workers and officials of both parties by using lathi charge.

The women leaders of Uddhav Sena aggressively confronted the BJP's women's wing, which also strongly opposed them. Citizens stuck in the traffic jam on Jalna Road witnessed incidents of throwing slippers at each other, using abusive language, and making threats during the morning hours.

Why did the fight start?

Since the split between Uddhav Sena and BJP in 2019, both parties have been confronting each other across the state. This was the first time both parties faced off so aggressively in the city. When the BJP started chanting slogans against Aditya Thackeray, a Uddhav Sena leader questioned the workers, asking if they would remain silent while their leader was insulted. This provoked the Uddhav Sena workers, leading them to attack. In the clash, one BJP office-bearer was beaten up. Meanwhile, the women from both parties also confronted each other.

Traffic disrupted on Jalna Road

Jalna Road is usually crowded with commuters during the morning hours. After the protest started in front of the entrance of the hotel, traffic on Jalna Road was disrupted. Citizens witnessed protesters chanting slogans and rushing at each other. The police eventually intervened by using a lathi charge to disperse the workers. Meanwhile, the traffic on the road was disrupted for some time.

Accusations of police responsibility

Speaking to the media persons, Uddhav Sena accused the police of being responsible for the protest. They claimed that the incident had been reported to the Police Commissioner, but during the protest, only Uddhav Sena workers and office-bearers were detained by the police, while no one from the BJP was detained.

Workers from both parties in the same vehicle

After detaining the protesters, the police started transporting the women workers from both parties to the police station in the same vehicle. Even inside the vehicle, slogans were being chanted, and at one point, there was a scuffle among some women workers. To manage the situation, the police arranged two separate vehicles and took the workers to different police stations.

Change of location after a call to the Commissioner

The BJP informed the Police Commissioner about the situation, after which he instructed the officers at the scene to take the workers to different police stations. The BJP workers were taken to Chikalthana and Waluj police stations.

BJP's tit-for-tat response

BJP city president Shirish Boralkar said, “Uddhav Sena attempted to protest against the Prime Minister by wearing black clothes. In response, the BJP protested against Aditya Thackeray. The BJP questioned the Thackerays about the death of Disha Salian. The BJP will continue to give a strong response to Uddhav Sena in the future.”