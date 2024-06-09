Retd Employee Cheated for Rs 13.4 L on Pretext of High Returns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, June 9: A retired worker from Cidco Waluj Mahanagar was cheated at Rs 13.4 lakh on the pretext of high returns through investing in the share market. According to details, the retired worker Vilas Change Patil saw an advertisement of ‘Geojit Financial Services Ltd (headquarters, Kochi) at 11 am on May 8, 2024, on a social media platform.

There was a promise of giving high returns in less investment in the share market. Patil clicked on the list of the company. Later, he was added to the company’s Whatsapp group. There were 131 other members in the social media group. Patil was asked to download the ‘GFSL’ link and register on it.

Investment increased from Rs 15 K to Rs 4.75 L

The complainant invested Rs 15,000 on May 10, by purchasing shares. Since he was getting high returns, he increased his investment up to Rs 4.84 lakh. In just 15 days, he further increased investment up to Rs 13.4 lakh. He found a Rs 58,60,639 amount in his investment account opened on the app. The amount was four times higher than his investment, so, he was happy. Patil requested the company to transfer the amount to his bank account on May 29.

Another attempt to cheat the complainant for Rs 18 L

On this, Patil was informed that a loan of Rs 18 lakh was taken from his App account and he should deposit the loan amount on another given account to get his investment back. Realising cheating, he lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station. PSI Sandeep Shinde under the guidance of Police Inspector Krishna Shinde is probing the case.