Retd. Tourism Director Mohd. Javed Passes Away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mohammed Naimuddin Javed, retired Director of Tourism (Government of India’s Directorate of Tourism, New Delhi), passed away on Friday morning after a brief illness. He was 73.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid following Namaz-e-Juma (Friday prayers), and he was laid to rest in the afternoon at the Panchkunwa Cemetery near Naubat Darwaza.

He is survived by his wife, two married daughters, and an extended family.

A resident of Altamash Colony, the departed soul had also served as a Regional Director in India Tourism’s overseas offices across Europe, Russia, the Central Asian countries, and South America.