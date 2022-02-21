Retired DCP Shegaonkar passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

Retired DCP Prakash Motiram Shegaonkar died on February 19 night. He was 77 years old. He served as DCP in Aurangabad between 1998 and 2001. He is survived by wife, three daughters, two sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren.Last rites were performed on him at N-11, Hudco Cremetorium.

