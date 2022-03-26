Retired GMCH matron Bedekar passes away

Aurangabad, March 26:

Retired matron of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Kusum Narayan Bedekar (92, Shakuntalanagar) passed away on Saturday. Considering her social commitment, her body was donated to GMCH as per her wish.

Bedekar retired in 1991 and later worked in a private hospital till 2011. She was known for her studious and compassionate nature. At the age of 80 years, she cleared the MS-CIT exam and become the oldest candidate in Aurangabad to clear this exam.

Being aware of the importance of education she acquired the degree in Doctor of Naturopathy after her retirement. Last year, she had taken admission in Indira Gandhi Open University for Masters in Development Studies course. She has clinched several awards and was also felicitated by the then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh as the best employee. She was the mother-in-law of industrialist Sanjay Soman.