Retired teachers face problems for PF withdrawal, pension

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

The details about the provident fund deducted from the monthly salary of teachers of Zilla Parishad (ZP) for seven months was not submitted with the Finance Department of ZP so far.

The salary of the in-service teacher was released up to December 2021 while all have to submit the proposal of their money deposited up to June 2021.

Those teachers who retired after June 2021 and died are facing pension and PF withdrawal problems. They were deprived of their deposited amount for the past six months.

Prathmik Shikshak Sangh district president Rajesh Hiwale, Kailas Gaikwad met education officer M K Deshmukh and requested him to look into the matter seriously.

Chief Accounts and Finance officer Appasaheb Chate gave a letter to Shikshak Sangh dated February 8.

In the letter, it was stated that the Accounts and Finance Department has not received deduction details since July 2021. This is affecting entry in the PF detail and clearing withdrawal proposal.