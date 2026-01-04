Revenue minister Bawankule to hold ‘key voters meet’ today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the backdrop of the municipal corporation elections, a ‘key voters meet’ will be held in the presence of revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday, January 5, at 12.30 pm at a hotel on Jalna Road. OBC welfare minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and MLA Sanjay Kenekar will also be present at the programme.

City president Kishor Shitole has appealed to all concerned to attend the programme on time. The BJP will deploy various senior leaders for campaigning from January 5 to January 13, with the campaign beginning in the first week with revenue minister Bawankule.