Revenue staff, officials donate salaries to relief fund

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To provide aid to farmers affected by the heavy rainfall in Marathwada, revenue officers, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, talathis, board officials, and staff of the revenue department in the district have decided to contribute one day’s salary. Responding to the appeal made by district collector Deelip Swami, all employees have agreed to donate one day’s salary.

There are 1,080 officers and employees in the district's revenue department. The total amount from one day’s salary comes to over Rs 15.11 lakhs. This amount will be contributed to the chief minister’s relief fund, said district collector Deelip Swami. The decision was made following a meeting with Paresh Khaosre, president of the Revenue Employees Association, and others. Additionally, the district’s government and semi-government staff, including teaching and non-teaching employees, have also announced that one day’s salary will be contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, informed District president Devidas Jarare. The state tahsildar and deputy tahsildar Association has also decided to donate one day’s salary to the fund, said departmental president Vijay Chavan.

At a meeting held by State Talathi Federation president Neelkanth Ugle, it was announced that 14,000 talathis and board officials across the state will contribute one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said district president Satish Bhadane.