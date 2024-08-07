Revised development plan submitted to CSMC; government

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The development of the city will soon gain momentum as the state-constituted Development Plan (DP) unit revised and submitted the draft development plan to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the State Government on Wednesday (Aug 7). It is believed that the new plan for the city has been drafted after 33 years.

The CSMC administration will display the plan for public viewing at its headquarters tomorrow (Aug 8). It may be noted the DP unit made changes recommended to them by the state-appointed which had conducted the hearings on public suggestions and comments. However, if there are any further suggestions, citizens will have to present their views to the state government.

Earlier, following the orders of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the state government appointed Shrikant Deshmukh as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to prepare the development plan. The bench had directed the completion of all actions under Sections 25 to 30 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Under Deshmukh's leadership, the draft plan was prepared very swiftly. It was published in the first week of March, and suggestions and objections from citizens were invited within 60 days. A total of 8,500 instructions and comments were received on the rough draft. Later on, the government appointed a committee of four experts to hold hearings on these suggestions. The committee conducted hearings for a month at the Smart City Office and subsequently made some recommendations to the OSD. Deshmukh then prepared a revised draft development plan and presented it to the State Government and the CSMC on Wednesday.

Final approval by the government

Deshmukh submitted the plan along with an enclosing letter to the CSMC administrator stating that the changes made under Section 28(4) of the MRTP Act are being provided for public review. While informing media persons about it, the administrator said, “ The revised draft development plan was received today. The plan will receive final approval at the government level. Our task is only to publicise it for public intimation.”

Issuance of building permissions

Sreekanth said, “ Based on the revised plan, the municipal corporation can now issue building permissions to residential properties. Besides, the residential constructions made on reserved lands can now be regularised under the Gunthewari Act.”

Box

History of DP plan

The status of the then municipal council to the municipal corporation was elevated in December 1982. The first development plan for the city was prepared in 1974-75 by the municipal council. This plan was revised in 1991. Later on, in 2001-02, 18 villages around the city were included in the municipal corporation limit, leading to the preparation of an expanded boundary plan. For the past 33 years, the city deprived of a new development plan.

New Plan with Future Considerations

The new plan is prepared with future needs in mind. By 2037, the city's population is projected to reach 22 lakhs. The plan considers what amenities will be needed for such a large population. Besides, the population is expected to grow to 27 lakhs by 2047, and the plan estimates the land use required to accommodate this growth and provide necessary facilities.

Features of the new plan

The plan outlines the use of 77 percent of the land.

9.63 percent of the area is designated as non-development zones.