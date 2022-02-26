Rewind, Rewire, Rejoice

Ruchira Darda

Over the decades, there have been several studies that talk about the co-relation between stress and work. It is not new to us, the concept of stress nor the idea that our work contributes immensely to how we feel. Of course, besides other contributors like family, our responsibilities and more. If we feel it and we know it then how do we work on it? Simply put, help ourselves. I definitely experienced immense amount of restlessness in the month of December. It was tearing my focus apart, not allowing me to either enjoy my work or fulfill family responsibilities. I did not feel satisfied by the work I was putting in either of the two areas. It led me to pause and ask myself why? Don’t we forget to ask ourselves why we are doing a certain job? Things just keep happening and we keep committing ourselves to activities, projects and ideas without revisiting our fundamental. Why?

So, I paused and asked myself, why? It helped me realise I was putting myself into areas where my time or energy was not needed, and by investing my time into those unnecessary commitments I was taking myself away from my kids, my family, and my work that actually needed more of my time.

This exercise of sitting with myself has transformed the state of my mind. And suddenly, created in my week abundance of time. Try it and tell me if it benefits you.

I have divided myself between planning for the coming year of Lokmat Pathshala - Campus Club, The MahaMarathon and my children. In fact, today is a Maha-morning in Nashik. Over the next few weeks, we will have completed our Maha Circuit around Maharashtra. It fills me up with so much satisfaction. Am also working on what my children will experience during the summer. Since, Mr K and I have chosen to raise our children in the humble city of Aurangabad, we make sure we make the most of all the opportunities to ensure our children are keeping pace with the world. So, we plan. We plan for what we will taste, touch, hear, see, smell, we will plan for all our senses to be stimulated, so we all come back with new energy, new stimulation, new ideas to contribute to our city, our home.

Plans help reduce the stress too. If the goals are clear, then things pan out. So, if you are planning your kids’ vacation time too, don’t forget to ask the ‘why’.

