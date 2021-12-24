RHEL 9 workshop held at MIT

Aurangabad, Dec 24: A one-day online workshop on 'RHEL-9' Beta Operating System was organised at MIT Aurangabad recently. Speaker and Red Hat India manager Aneesh Puthiya Valappil said, "International certification can lead to a better job for an engeineer."

The students themselves installed the 'RHEL-9’ BOS released by Red Hat from USA and tried out the new features in it. Faculty members Suresh Bhavar, Ravindra Patil, Rakhi Dixit, Asara Anjum and Parvez Shaikh demonstrated the installation of 'RHEL-9’ OS, automation and cockpit monitoring centre. It will be possible for the students to study and practice 'RHEL-9’ Linux at home. Director, Maharashtra Institute of Technology Dr Santosh Bhosle, principal, Marathwada Institute of Technology Dr Nilesh Patil, principal, Marathwada Institute of Polytechnic Sunil Deshmukh, Red Hat Academy’s coordinator Dr Smita Kasar guided the organisers.