Rich legacy of promoting quality

Dr Abhay Kulkarni

On December 31, 1982 the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) was registered as a non-profit and non-political organization at Secunderabad. QCFI represents India in the 14 nation International Committee that has been set up for organizing International conventions on Quality Concepts. The organization was focussed on increase in productivity, safety, cost cutting, reduction in losses, improvement in quality and service.

In 1991, economic reforms were accepted by India with goal of making economy more market and service-oriented, giving boost to free trade and foreign investment. As protected atmosphere was no more for the manufacturing and other sectors, focus of Indian industries shifted to global competitiveness and enhancing quality.

It was in 1998 with the initiative of then Vice President of Bajaj Auto C P Tripathi, then JNEC Principal Pratap Borade, Late N Vijayaraghvan (NHK Springs), Dilip Panse, Dr Sudhir Deshmukh and many others, QCFI Aurangabad Sub-Chapter was formed under the Pune Chapter. Satish Kalokhe and others started training the people and inculcating the concepts in the region. Many local experts were trained. MGM Secretary Ankushrao Kadam provided all the infrastructure needed for conducting training workshops and conventions. The QCFI Aurangabad got Chapter status in 2000 in the presence of Lila Poonawalla and Madhur Bajaj and is growing since then.

In very few years, it became movement and culture of many industries and people in the region. Quality saved substantial money, helped to boost quality of product and service of many organizations here. QCFI played a significant role in many industries achieving global recognition. Soon, these concepts spread to the third and fourth tear industries in the supply chain. Many of the frontline employees adopting this philosophy have grown to level of mangers, general managers in their respective organisations.

Teams of different organizations present ideas in chapter conventions every year. All prominent companies in the region including Bajaj Auto, Endurance, Varroc, NRB, Sanjeev Auto, Badve

Engineering, Rucha Engineering, Dhananjay Auto, AITG group, Som Auto, Endress Hauser, Grindmaster, NHK springs, HAL Nashik, Gabriel Nashik, Parle Nashik present excellent case studies. MGM’s Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, MIT, Government Polytechnic, Nath Valley, Cambridge and Clover Dale Schools, Hedgewar and MGM Hospitals also participated.

There are 35 QCFI chapters across India and few of the best case studies from respective chapters participate every year to National Convention and further to International Convention. This year, Aurangabad Chapter has got a chance to host its first-ever national convention with the theme ‘Integrated quality concepts- Gateway to global leadership.’ This is the biggest industry festival happening at Aurangabad. About 2200 case studies will be presented in 65 halls and over 10,000 participants are expected at MGM University.

This convention is going to give boost not only to the industries but tourism, market at Aurangabad. This 36th National Convention on Quality Concepts will be organised by QCFI, Aurangabad Chapter in association with the MGM University, under the guidance of D K Srivastava Executive Director QCFI, Satish Kalokhe President Emeritus, Avinash Mishra President QCFI, Dr A K Mittal Chief Advisor and Dr Vilas Sapkal Vice Chancellor, MGM University.

Team under leadership of Nitin Kingaonkar Chairman QCFI, Aurangabad Chapter, Dr Narendra Joshi, Project Coordinator NCQC, and Dr Ashish Gadekar, Registrar, MGM University is taking all the efforts to make the convention successful. Sanjay Vaidya, Mangaldas Chorghe, Sandeep Garud, Sudhir Patil, Dr Asmita Joshi, Ashwini Deulkar, and others are making efforts to make this convention success.

(The writer is

Professor, MGM University, Aurangabad).