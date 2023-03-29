Rickshaw driver assaults traffic official

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A rickshaw driver hit an on duty PSI of the traffic branch and later assaulted him. The incident occurred at Ranjangaon Phata in the Waluj industrial area on Wednesday. A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to police, PSI Darshansingh Harbhajansingh Sandhu (57) was on his traffic duty at Ranjangaon Phata along with his colleagues constable Irfan Pathan and S Pandit. Meanwhile, an auto rickshaw (MH-20-EF-1271) driver coming from Bajajnagar hit Sandhu. With the sudden impact, Sandhu fell on the road. The driver then verbally abused Sandhu and assaulted him. His colleagues and nearby residents intervened and caught the rickshaw driver Amol Bhagwan Barote (30,Ranjangaon) was was later arrested by the police. Sandhu sustained injuries in the assault. A case has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station and assistant police inspector Gautam Wavle is further investigating the case.