Rickshaw driver attacks two-wheeler rider in Harsul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A rickshaw driver collided at high speed with a two-wheeler rider and assaulted him on Saturday at 10:30 PM near Harsul.

According to the police, the rickshaw driver (MH 20 EF 5711) deliberately collided with two-wheeler rider Umesh Dalvi (43, Chandranagar, M-2) and assaulted him, along with two accomplices. Dalvi’s mobile phone was broken, and he received death threats. The incident followed an argument after Dalvi asked the driver to slow down. A case has been registered at Harsul Police Station.