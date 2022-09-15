Rickshaw driver commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

A rickshaw driver comitted suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his house in Bhavaninagar area. The incident came to light on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Puri (35).

According to police, the neighbors noticed foul smell coming from the house and informed the Jinsi police. When the police broke the door, they found Sunil's body hanging. The police sent the body to the Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. As Sunil was living alone, the reason behind his suicide is still unclear. A case of accidental death was registered in Jinsi police station.