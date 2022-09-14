Rickshaw driver meets watery grave

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

An auto-rickshaw driver gone for swimming met a watery grave in a pond in Satara area on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Punjaram Matade (50, Suryadeepnagar, Satara area).

On Wednesday, Matade with his 12 years old nephew had gone to leave passengers. Near Bharat Battalion, he saw a pond and was willing to swim. He asked his nephew to sit in the rickshaw and he went for swimming. As he did not come out of the pond, his nephew shouted for help, the Jawans of State Reserve Protection Force of Bharat Battalion came of help. They informed about it to the Satara police and the fire brigade. Fire brigade chief officer R K Sure, Laxman Kolhe, Isaq Shaikh, Prasad Shinde, Dinesh Mungse, Mahendra Khotkar, Chagan Salambad, Vijay Pande, Nandu Ghuge, Deepak Varthe took the body out of the pond. A case of accidental death has been registered with Satara police station. Matade is survived by his wife, son and mother.