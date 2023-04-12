Rickshaw driver’s attempt to kidnap girl foiled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old alert girl foiled the attempt of her kidnap by an auto-rickshaw driver in the Waluj MIDC area on Wednesday. She cried for help and the nearby residents run for her rescue. The residents thrashed the driver, but he managed to flee from the scene.

Trupti (17, name changed) lives with her family in Ranjangaon and studies in class twelfth in a college at Bajajnagar. She goes to coaching classes daily in the auto-rickshaw. On Wednesday, she was waiting for the rickshaw near Sterlite Company in the Waluj MIDC area at around 10 am to go home from classes. A rickshaw (MH20 EF 5541) came near her and there was no passenger in it. She sat in the rickshaw and the driver started for Ranjangaon. However, instead of taking her to Ranjangaon, he speedily took the rickshaw towards CEAT Road. Trupti asked the driver to stop but he did not listen. As both doors of the rickshaw were closed, she could not jump from it. Then she saw her father near Richa Engineering Company and she started shouting for help. The nearby residents and her father then chased the rickshaw and stopped it after some distance. The residents severely trashed the driver, but he managed to flee from the scene leaving the rickshaw.

The police on receiving the information rushed to the spot. The injured rickshaw driver then went to the police station after some time. The police took him to the government hospital for treatment. The police have recorded the statement of the girl.