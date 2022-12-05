Rickshaw drivers stage demonstrations at RTO

Aurangabad

Lal Bawata Rishkshaw Chalak - Malak union on Friday staged demonstrations at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) demanding cancellation of the G-form imposed by RTO Vijay Kathwale on rickshaw drivers which provision of fine upto Rs 30,000 and other demands.

The agitators demanded that RTO should stop imposing unjustifiable fines on the rickshaw drivers, the drivers are facing problems during the calibration of the meters and there are very few technicians as compared to the auto-rickshaws in the city hence there is a delay in calibration still the RTO is imposing the fine, they alleged.

Abhay Taksal, Ashfaq Salami, Shaikh Rafiq Ahmed, Rafiq Baksh, Nasir Nehri, Shaikh Fahim, Dadabhai, Raju Hiwarale and others were present.