Riders snatch gold chain from married woman

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

Two-wheeler-born thieves snatched a gold chain worth 1.82 lakh from the wife of a policeman when she was walking in Vishalnagar on Friday evening.

A case was registered with Pundliknagar Police Station. According to details, Jaya Nagnath Bansod (Sanjaynagar), the wife of an ASI of Jinsi Police Station had gone to Vishalnagar at 8.30 pm on Friday to tie Rakhi to her brothers.

After tying Rakhi to her one brother Sanjay Shahane, she left his home to tie Rakhi to her another brother Rajendra Shahane. She was walking with her two nieces. Two persons who were riding on a two-wheeler came in from of the woman.

The pillion rider snatched a 14-gram gold necklace and jewellery from the woman's neck. Half part of the necklace remained in Jaya’s hand as she held it firmly. When Jaya cried for help, a saloon owner from a nearby lane tried to chase the thieves but the two-wheeler thieves sped off.