Riots case registered against 10 persons

Aurangabad

A lawyer and his two accomplices were booked in an attempted murder case as they tried to run a car on a person, a few days back. Now, on the complaint lodged by the mother of the lawyer, 10 persons have been booked in a riots case.

According to the details, Satara police had booked lawyer Kiran Rajput and two others in an attempt to murder. After that Rajput’s mother lodged a complaint that when her son Kiran had gone to his farm, he had a quarrel with Yogesh Aher there. When she came to know about the quarrel, she and her daughter went to the farm. Some people broke the fencing of the farm and also ransacked the farmhouse. They even abused and beat both the mother and the daughter, she mentioned in the complaint.

Accordingly, the Satara police have registered a case of riots against accused Anand Misal, Yogesh Tandale, Kachru Nikam, Gaju Bhande, Sachin Battise, Sunil Battise, and five women. PSI Sambhari Gore is further investigating the case.