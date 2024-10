Rishikesh deshmukh elected MARD President

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar

Dr. Rishikesh Anil Deshmukh has been elected unopposed as the president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at GMCH. He received an honor from Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre during the ceremony, attended by outgoing president Rohan Gaikwad, secretary Nilesh Mandale, Swapnil Kendre, Swapnil Yevatiwad, and other resident doctors present.