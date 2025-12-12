Rising craze for ‘Chu-Chu headphones’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the winter chill increasing in the city, items like sweaters, mufflers, blankets, and ear caps are in high demand. However, a unique fashion trend has taken over the streets and social media this season, colourful “Chu-Chu headphones.” A viral video has boosted their popularity, and their soft, fluffy, cartoon-like look with special “flapping ears” is attracting not only children but also young women.

– Higher demand

These headphones, priced at Rs 150–160 last year, now cost Rs 200–300 due to soaring demand.

– Special features

The headphone’s main highlight is its interactive mechanism. When the two round pumps at the bottom are pressed, the bunny-like or cat-like ears on top flap up. A soft “chu-chu” or “pop” sound accompanies the movement, making them especially popular among children. They are widely used for Instagram reels and videos.

“Last year we sold these headphones for Rs 150. This year, demand has doubled the price.”

— Sunil Tangde, vendor, gulmandi

“The colours, cartoon themes, and flapping ears attract kids the most. We easily sell 50–60 headphones daily. Rainbow colours and bunny-ear models are in highest demand.”

— Vijay Kharat, vendor, Cidco

– From social media to marketplace

The surge in sales reflects not just a fashion trend but also how strongly social media influences the market. Various colour combinations and cartoon-themed headphones are available across shops.