Rising temperature, election cause labor crisis activities

Temperature reaches 40.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A decline in the number of daily laborers at the Kamgar Chowk coincided with a scorching temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, raising questions about the cause behind their absence. With the elections drawing to a close, speculation arises whether the laborers stayed away due to the sweltering heat or the convenience of engaging in electoral activities.

Construction professionals in the city attribute the decreased labor force to the ongoing election fervor, noting a notable absence of laborers even during the morning hours. Construction activities across industrial areas, and various areas such as Harsul, Osmanpura, Shahgunj, Shivajinagar, Satara, and Deolai Chowk have witnessed a reduced presence of laborers. Builders and contractors are reporting a noticeable decline in the availability of workers.

Impact of election rallies

Rising temperature along with the political atmosphere has exaggerated the labor shortage issue. Many laborers are now engaged in political campaign offices, political rallies and events in the district due to higher daily wages, said labour leader Prem Chavan.

Temperature to impact voting?

In the fourth phase, voting will be held in Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on May 13. The voting percentage has fallen in all the three phases so far in Marathwada. Although it is coming to light that the increasing heat is the cause, the administration has provided shade, drinking water and health facilities at the polling stations to increase the voter turnout.