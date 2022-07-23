River Dale School records outstanding results of 12th Std

Aurangabad, July 23:

The students of River Dale High School came out with flying colours in the class 12th CBSE results.

The stream-wise toppers are as follows; Science Stream- Rajesh Pradhan (94.2%), Commerce- Shreya Kale (96%) and Humanities- Rajnandini Deshmukh (97.6%).

Rajnandini Deshmukh got 100 marks in Music, Nandini Jodh secured 100 in History and Shreya Kale received 100 in Business Studies.

The school management, Principal, Academic Head and the entire staff have congratulated and showered their blessings for their successful future.