River Dale students do well in CBSE X

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of River Dale High School came out with flying colours in the class 10th CBSE results (2024-25). The school toppers include Niyati Gupta (98.8%), Soham Paritkar (98%), Shashank Navandarr (98%), and Nirmay Tripathi (96.8%). A total of 32 students obtained above 90% and 33 students obtained above 80% marks.

