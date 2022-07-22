River Dale students excel

Aurangabad, July 22:

The students of River Dale High School excelled with flying colours in the class 10th CBSE results. Sakshi Deshpande is the Topper of the school who secured 97.4 %.

Three students got 100 marks in Sanskrit, the names are Sakshi Deshpande, Wagisha Kumar and Radhika Kasalkar. Akansha Dhage got 100 marks in English. The school management, Principal, Academic Head and the entire staff have congratulated the students for their successful future.