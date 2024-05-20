River-linking project needs public pressure for prosperity of Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water experts of Marathwada Pani Parishad (MPP) underlined that there is a dire need of creating political and public pressure to overcome the drought of Marathwada by diverting water for from the rivers flowing towards Western Maharashtra. The meeting was held at Thackeraynagar in the Cidco N-2 sector on Sunday. Hence it is expected that the river-linking project is likely to be included in the agenda of political parties during the forthcoming legislative assembly elections.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sarjerao Thombre, retired assistant chief engineer Dr. Jisingh Hire, Dr. Bhagwanrao Kapse, Pani Wapar Sanstha’s Pandit Shinde, Bhausaheb Mate, Manohar Sarode, Prof. Shivaji Husse, Dinesh Parikh, Ramchandra Pilde, Kailas Tawar, Bhaskar Ugade (Jalna), Santosh Erande, Dr Babasaheb Gojare and others. MPP president Narhari Shivpure underlined the need of undertaking various works in the dams of Marathwada like desilting, completion of pending projects on priority, repairing of canals etc.

While the dignitaries stressed on the need of diverting the rivers flowing in direction of Western Maharashtra towards Godavari River to overcome the shortage of 260 TMC of water in the region and divert surplus water from Vidarbha and Krishna-Marathwada Projects towards Marathwada.

They also underlined efforts needed to include the core issue in the agenda of main political parties in the coming assembly elections. Dr Hire underlined the need of creating public pressure to get divert the water for Marathwada.

Dr. Kapse mentioned the need of using effective irrigation technology to increase the productivity of agricultural commodities. In his presidential speech, Dr Thombre said, “ There is a dire need to implement the instructions made by the

Second Irrigation Commissioner and Backlog Eradication Committee to remove the backlog of irrigation in Marathwada.”