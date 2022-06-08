RJ International Jr. college students shine in HSC result

Aurangabad, June 8:

The students of RJ International Jr. College came out with flying colours in HSC examinations with 100 per cent results in Science and Commerce stream.

The names of some of the toppers of the college are as follows; Commerce stream-Sawali Fand (94 pc), Tejaswini Mundhe (93 pc). Science--Rushikesh Joshi (91 pc), Gauri Deshmukh (90 pc) and Samruddhi Patil (90 pc).

Jayesh Butte, Tejaswini Mundhe and Ananya Somthankar scored 100 out of 100 marks in Sanskrit Subject, whereas Sawali Suresh Fand scored 100 out of 100 marks in Book Keeping and Accountancy subject.

President of the school’s education society Raghavendra Joshi, Vice President Rasdeep Singh Chawla, Secretary Parmeshwar Solunke, Principal Suhas Pandav and co-ordinator Aparna Deulgaonkar congratulated all achieves and teachers for this huge success.