Road safety seminar at St. Xavier's School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier's School organised a special seminar on road safety for students to create awareness about traffic rules and safety measures.

City traffic police personnel Santosh Jadhav and Vivek Patil shared valuable insights on how children can stay safe on the roads, the importance of traffic signals, and the role of responsible behaviour as pedestrians and cyclists.

School principal Fr. Dominic Bramhane welcomed the officers and thanked them for their valuable efforts in educating young minds on such a vital topic. The seminar was highly interactive and informative.