Road tenders valuing Rs 100 crore under Phase II, soon.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 27:

The five-year term of Smart City Mission concluded on March 31, 2022. Hence after finalising tenders valuing crores of rupees to develop the important roads of the city, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has geared up to develop the roads, excluding the roads proposed to be developed under the mission, through the municipal funds, in phases.

The tenders of the roads valuing Rs 100 crore proposed to be developed under Phase II will be invited in the next week. According to official sources, the AMC will invite four separate tenders valuing Rs 25 crore each.

The AMC is trying its best to ensure that not a single road is left out of the development. Hence due to financial constraints, the civic administration proposed to develop roads under the mission. The AMC and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) will be developing roads valuing Rs 525 crore. The AMC has made a provision of Rs 207 crore for developing 224 roads in the current financial year.

The works will be undertaken in phases. In the first phase, 81 roads will be developed through Rs 100 crore. The tender was invited on June 8 and the last date to submit the quotations is July 2. The AMC administration is also trying its best to attract funds from the state government under various schemes, it is learnt.