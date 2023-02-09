Road widening work of NH 753F in Harsul to start soon

-Notices have been issued to the property owners

Aurangabad: The long-awaited road widening project of National Highway No 753F in Harsul village has finally received the green light. The additional Tehsil office has issued notices to 98 affected property owners. The compensation will be deposited in their bank accounts within a week.

The work of four-lane NH-753F from Harsul to Fardapur leading to the world-famous Ajanta Caves is starting soon and is expected to be completed within the time frame. The administration has prioritized the widening of the half-kilometer area of the road in Harsul village, as the area experiences heavy traffic congestion.

The preliminary tarring work is currently underway to ensure that the road is suitable for the upcoming G-20 delegation's visit to the Ajanta Caves. A fund of Rs 15.77 crore has been sanctioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) headquarters for compensation.

Sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge stated that notices have been issued to the property owners and demolition action can be taken anytime. He emphasized the administration's commitment to clearing the congestion in the area by demolishing the affected properties in just two days.