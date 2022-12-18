Roadmap of G20 planning gets completed

Collector Pandey: Ellora-Ajanta festival planned between Feb 25 to 27

Aurangabad: Roadmap for G20 summit planning has been completed at preliminary level. The administration has taken up the preparations to welcome the guests and show them the destination Aurangabad. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey held a meeting of all departments and gave instructions on Friday.

The Central government has arranged accommodation in two five-star hotels. Transportation arrangements have been made for the conference delegations. The Commissioner of Police and the superintendent of police will be in charge of the security arrangements. A cultural programme will be organized at the hotel where the delegation will stay. An exhibition of Aurangabad's industrial products will be held in Auric City. The exhibition at Auric will have 5 stalls of self-help groups. The visiting delegation will be taken for a heritage walk in the morning. A fund of Rs 50 crores has been given to the municipal corporation, out of which city beautification and branding work will be done. The department is going to renovate the main roads at a cost of Rs 20 crores. NHAI has been instructed to complete the Aurangabad to Ajanta road as soon as possible. A booklet with audio and QR code is being prepared.

Ellora-Ajanta festival for three days

Various committees have been formed for the Ellora-Ajanta festival. The festival will be held between February 25, 26, 27. A cultural programme will be organized in the Ellora Caves area. Event will be held at Soneri Mahal for two days. Artist dates will be confirmed next week.