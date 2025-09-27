Roaring of lions to echo in Siddharth Zoo soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for wildlife animal-lovers and citizens as a pair of lions, bears, and foxes from the Shivamogga Zoo and Safari Park (Karnataka) arrived in the city at 4 am on Saturday. These animals were brought here after travelling a distance of nearly 800 kilometers. Hence the municipal corporation has quarantined these animals for a couple of days so that they could acclimate to the urban environment, before their release into enclosures, said the veterinarian experts from the Siddharth Zoo.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is developing a grand zoological park over 100 hectares of land at Mitmita. About 90 per cent of the park's construction is complete. In a few months, all the animals from Siddharth Zoo will be relocated there. Adequate space and enclosures have been prepared at Mitmita to accommodate a larger number of wildlife animals. In preparation for this, the animal population at the zoo is being gradually increased.

Three months ago, the Central Zoo Authority instructed the CSMC Zoo to transfer one white tiger and two yellow tigresses to Shivamogga in Karnataka. In exchange, they were to receive a pair of lions, bears, and foxes. This animal exchange took place on Saturday. Karnataka has now handed over its animals to Siddharth Zoo, and the animals from the city will be transported to Karnataka on Monday or Tuesday.

A slow, two-day journey

The animals left Shivamogga at 8 pm on Thursday, under the supervision of range forest officer (RFO) Nagesh Balegar and veterinarian Dr. Murali Manohar. To avoid causing stress to the animals, the vehicles were driven slowly. Heavy rainfall between Solapur and Beed added to the difficulties for both the animals and the staff. After covering 800 kilometers, the team arrived in the city at 4 am on Saturday.

Health check-up and special arrangements

All animals were safely unloaded at the Siddharth Zoo. Special arrangements have been made for their stay. They are currently being fed their regular diets, and a full health check-up has been conducted. The bear enclosures have been equipped with swings and toys, and staff have been appointed for their care.

Opportunity for Tourists

In the next 2–3 days, visitors will be able to have a glance of these animals. For now, they are being given their favourite foods. On Saturday morning, the animals enjoyed all the meals provided. Staff from Karnataka have stayed back to guide the Siddharth Zoo officials and personnel about each animal’s preferences.