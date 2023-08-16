Robbers robbing people after stopping vehicles arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The local crime branch (LCB) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar arrested four robbers who robbed people by stopping their vehicles on Vaijapur Road near Gangapur. The police arrested the robbers at Jalna on Saturday night. The arrested have been identified as Ganesh Shantaram Rokade (Jikthan, Gangapur), Avinash Raghuram Khandagale (Kanadgaon, Gangapur), Vishal alias Deva Rambhau Pawar and Babasaheb Vishnu Deokar (both residents of Siddhapur, Gangapur).

Police said, truck driver, Hanuman Sukhdev Gite (Pimpri Khurd, Jintur) and the cleaner were returning to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Bhivandi, Mumbai in the empty truck (MH16 AY 9393) on Saturday. At midnight, four persons came in the car and three on two motorcycles and stopped the truck on Gangapur - Vaijapur Road. They severely beat Gite and his cleaner and robbed them of cash and other articles worth Rs 46,600. Gangapur police and the LCB started the investigation. It was found that Sham Sheshrao Chavan from Jalna and his accomplices had conducted this robbery. The police laid a trap and arrested the accused. During interrogation, Chavan told that he along with Ganesh, Avinash, Vishal, Babasaheb and others robbed the truck driver. The police then arrested all the four accused.

The police action was executed by PI Satish Wagh, Satyajeet Taitwale, ACP Sudhir Mote, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Bhagatsingh Dulat, Namdev Shirsath, Ravi Lokhande, Valmik Nikam, Ashok Wagh, Anand Ghadeshwar, Yogesh Tarmale and Jeevan Gholap.

The police have seized a car, two motorcycles, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and mobile phones, all amounting to Rs 4.76 lakh. The arrested accused have been handed over to the Gangapur police for further investigation.