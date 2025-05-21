Robbery spree continues city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is witnessing a series of robberies targeting gold jewelry, with three incidents reported within hours.

Dilip Hivrale (29) from Kolte Takli, Phulambri, was attacked near Reliance petrol pump on Jalgaon Road recently. His car slowed down due to waterlogging when a young man blocked the vehicle, claimed it was his car, and forcibly opened the door. The attacker assaulted Dilip and snatched one gold ring weighing about one tola from his fingers before fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice. Despite recent police arrests of a theft gang at the Central Bus Station, two women were robbed of gold chains on May 19. Seema Somose (30) of Parola lost her chain while boarding a bus to Paithan around 1 pm. Similarly, Aarti Chavan from Badnapur had her gold chain stolen in the crowded bus station. Police have increased vigilance, but robberies continue to trouble the city.