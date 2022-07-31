Robotic joint replacement system to be inaugurated today

Aurangabad, July 30:

An advanced Centre for Robotic Joint Replacement will be inaugurated at Santpure Hospital in the city on Sunday morning. The system will be inaugurated by union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad and Editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media Group Rajendra Darda.

Santpure Hospital team informed that the Centre for Robotic Joint Replace and Advanced Orthopaedics is the first of its kind with advanced technology established in the Hospital.