Robotics and coding labs 107 ZP schools

Trained teachers to teach students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to enhance students knowledge and skills, 107 Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools will introduce robotics and coding programmes. These initiatives aim to provide students with practical exposure to robotics and coding, fostering a deeper understanding of these subjects.

To facilitate this educational upgrade, a dedicated laboratory has been established, and teachers from the participating schools underwent a three-day training programme. During this training, teachers not only learned the fundamentals but also gained proficiency in building basic and advanced robots. Additionally, the curriculum includes coding, enabling students to programme these robots effectively, shared ZP education officer, Jayashree Chavan.

This innovative initiative is made possible through the district annual plan fund, which allocated special funds for the setup of robotics and coding labs in 107 schools. ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena, selected 55 primary and 52 secondary schools for this endeavor. These selected schools were provided with the necessary materials to establish the labs.

Teachers underwent training August 29th to September 1st. The goal is to empower teachers with the knowledge and skills required to teach robotics and coding effectively to their students.