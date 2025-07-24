Rohit Chhajed elected national general secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rohit Chhajed has been elected as the National General Secretary of the National Atmadhyan Yojana under the Akhil Bharatiya Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Parishad. The decision was announced during a recent meeting held under Acharya Bhagwant Shivmuniji M.S. and president Shashikumarji Karnawat. Chhajed expressed gratitude and pledged to strengthen Atmadhyan and social outreach. A roadmap for upcoming spiritual and environmental initiatives was finalized.