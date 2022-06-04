’Romeo’ retired at Chikalthana Airport

Aurangabad, June 4:

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) dog ‘Romeo’ retired after providing service at Chikalthana Airport for 9 years 7 months on Sunday. Airport director D G Salve, CISF deputy commandant Pawan Kumar, CSO Avinash Ranjan and the CISF personnel bade Romeo farewell. The senior officers mentioned him as a brave soldier. He played an important role in providing security to the passenger at Airport. Romeo was presented with excellent service insignia on the occasion.