’Romeo’ retired at Chikalthana Airport
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 4, 2022 09:50 PM2022-06-04T21:50:09+5:302022-06-04T21:50:09+5:30
Aurangabad, June 4: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) dog ‘Romeo’ retired after providing service at Chikalthana Airport for 9 ...
Aurangabad, June 4:
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) dog ‘Romeo’ retired after providing service at Chikalthana Airport for 9 years 7 months on Sunday. Airport director D G Salve, CISF deputy commandant Pawan Kumar, CSO Avinash Ranjan and the CISF personnel bade Romeo farewell. The senior officers mentioned him as a brave soldier. He played an important role in providing security to the passenger at Airport. Romeo was presented with excellent service insignia on the occasion.Open in app