RPI (K) objects to MNS meet

Aurangabad, April 19:

The Republic Party of India (Kharat) on Tuesday submitted a statement to the deputy collector demanding to deny permission of the meeting of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray scheduled in Aurangabad on May 1 as the meeting can lead to communal tension and disrupt the law and order in the city. The delegation consisted of district president Manish Narvade, Marathwada president Manoj Shejwal, city president Aditya Wahul, Yogesh Ubale and others.