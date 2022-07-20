Rs 127 Cr to be recovered from Bamu’s 400 officers, employees

Aurangabad, July 20:

Chief secretary from the office of Governor and chancellor of the universities took a review of Rs 127 crore irregularities done in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The chancellor’s office instructed the administration to fix the responsibility and take action against the guilty. Disciplinary action would be taken against 400 officers, employees and members of authorities and bodies.

A total of Rs 127 crore irregularities came to light through Dr Dhamanaskar Committee’s report last year. The then Higher and Technical Education had announced that action would be taken against the guilty.

The State Government issued a letter to the VC Dr Pramod Yeole for the action. Chief secretary of the chancellor’s officer Ashok Kumar took a review of the study team set up for the case.

VC Dr Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Finance and Accounts Officer along with other officers were present. The study team issued notice to 125 employees and found irregularities committed by 400 officers and employees.

Pro-VC Dr Shirsath said that a cell was set up to receive replies and recover the money of the case. A legal expert will be appointed for the recovery of Rs 127 crore.