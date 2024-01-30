Rs 131 Cr made available for teachers' pending bills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Director of Education disbursed fund of Rs131.29 crores for the pending bills, arrears of salary, earned leave and pay grade difference of teachers from the city.

District president of Shikshak Samiti Vijay Salkar said that this fund was made available only because of the constant follow-up with the office of the Director of School Education.

The pending bills of teachers, including arrears of the 7th Pay Commission have been pending for the past four years. The Education Department issued a circular after constant follow-up of the organisation.

Maharashtra Rajay Prathmik Shikshak Samiti did frequent correspondence with the commissioner of education and director of education to make available the fund. The Directorate of Education disbursed the fund district-wise on the evening of January 29.

There is the provision of Rs 67.66 crore for the salary of primary school teachers of Zilla Parishad, Rs 1.56 crore for medical bills reimbursement followed by Rs 14.94 crore as the third instalment of arrears of new pay commission for the four tehsils teachers, Rs 35.8 crore as the fourth instalment of arrears and Rs 12.4 crore were for other pending bills.

District president of Shikshak Samiti Vijay Salkar, general secretary Ranjit Rathod, Nitin Navle, Shyam Rajput and others congratulated the education for making available the fund.