Rs 147 crore budget for divisional administrative complex

First phase provision: Revenue minister and guardian minister will approve the design

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State government has allocated funds for the construction of a new administrative complex and collector office building in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The proposed complex will cover an area of 20 acres in Vishwasnagar's labour colony and is expected to cost Rs 225 crore. Although the total demand for the project is Rs 279 crore, the government has provided a budget of Rs 147 crore for the first phase.

The new complex will integrate all 50 administrative offices, which are currently running in rented buildings. The complex will include a meeting hall of ministerial standard, a rest house, and well-equipped administrative halls. The number of cabinet ministers, secretary-level officials, commissioners and national and international tourists visiting Marathwada for cabinet meetings and other events is increasing, making the need for an integrated building more pressing.

The guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre had requested the chief minister and the revenue minister to approve the funds for the project. On May 11, 2022, the flats on the designated land were demolished, and the land was levelled to pave the way for the construction.

The design of the complex has been prepared, and the architects have shown it to the district collector, Astik Kumar Pandey, for approval. The collector has said that the design will be approved within a month, and the decision on further construction will be taken after showing it to the revenue minister and the guardian minister.