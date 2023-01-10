Rs 225 crores to transform the railway station

Tender process begins: One acre 'roof plaza', accessible from both sides of the station

Aurangabad: Aurangabad railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 225 crores. The tender process has been started for the work. Roof plaza has been proposed on one acre area at the railway station. The railway officials said that the facilities will be provided keeping in view the tourists from home and abroad.

In Aurangabad on October 3, 2022, union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had announced that Aurangabad railway station will be redeveloped. He said that the station will be designed keeping in mind the increased visitors flow in the next 50 years. The railway administration has set a target to build better stations than Europe and Japan. The work of Aurangabad station will be done according to the concept of Ellora Caves. With the start of the tender process, it is hoped that the actual work will start soon.

No second phase, only redevelopment

Aurangabad railway station was included in the model station and the grand building was erected in the first phase. In the second phase, the development work was to be done in the old building of the station. The then railway minister Suresh Prabhu also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the second phase of the old building on July 3, 2015, but even after 7 years, the work has not started. The railway officials repeatedly said that the facilities will be provided keeping in view the tourists from home and abroad. Now the entire railway station will be redeveloped.

What will happen in the redevelopment

- The station will have a roof plaza with plenty of space to accommodate all types of amenities including retail shops, cafeteria, entertainment space and waiting area.

- Platforms will be fully covered.

- As the city grows on both sides of the railway tracks, development will occur on both sides of the station.

- Facilities like food court, waiting room, play area for children and area for sale of local products.

- Proper lighting and sound system.

- A comprehensive layout has been prepared with adequate parking arrangements.