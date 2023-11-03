Rs 31,693 bonus to Durovalves employees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A bonus of Rs 31,693 has been announced by the management of the Durovalves India Pvt Ltd in Waluj industrial area to the company workers.

Durovalve has a total of 212 permanent employees. In this company, there is a union of Durovalve labour organization. President Sambhaji Kathale, vice president Bhagwan Gadhe, secretary Santosh Sambare, Vinod Choudhary, treasurer Ram Tupe, Syed Farid, organizer Babasaheb Abhale of the organization followed up with the company management for bonus. After this follow-up, the company's executive director Tarang Jain, Varroc Group vice president Satish Mande, management member Sudam Jadhav, HR department’s Sunil Popalghat, Ramdas Dongre, Ravindra Ghuge have responded positively and announced a bonus to the workers.