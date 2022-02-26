Rs 36 crore proposal to make fire department ready for tall buildings

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Land prices in the city are increasing. Therefore, builders are emphasizing on erection of tall buildings and recently a proposal was submitted to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for a 22 storey building. In case of fire in these tall buildings, the fire department should be competent, for which the latest equipment and vehicles will have to be procured. For this, the administration has sent a proposal of Rs 36 crore to the disaster management committee.

Municipal fire department helps the citizens in times of natural calamities. But the department lacks state-of-the-art equipment. There is no equipment to douze the flame if a four storey high building caught fire. The government has now given permission for construction of a 70 meter high building, so it is possible to construct buildings up to 26 storeys in the city. A builder from Satara area submitted a proposal to the municipal corporation for the construction of a 22 storey building.

It is certain that the number of tall buildings in the city will gradually increase. Hence a proposal of Rs 36 crore has been prepared to enable the fire department for any untoward incident, said administrator Astik Kumar Pandey. The proposal has been submitted to the disaster management committee. Necessary machinery will be procured after the proposal is approved and financial provision is made.

Proposal consists of:

Fire tender - 10

Rescue tender - 01

DCP tender-01

Water pressure - 03

Mini fire tender - 03

Hydraulic platform - 01

Boom tower pointer - 01